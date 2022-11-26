On Air: Federal News Network program
Dubar scores 17 as Hofstra downs UNC Greensboro 65-53

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 4:47 pm
LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Darlinstone Dubar scored 17 points as Hofstra beat UNC Greensboro 65-53 on Saturday.

Dubar added six rebounds for the Pride (5-2). Tyler Thomas was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to add 14 points. Amar’e Marshall was 2 of 4 shooting and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Spartans (3-3) were led by Mikeal Brown-Jones, who recorded 11 points. Keondre...

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories