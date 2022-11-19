Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ducas scores 20, Saint Mary’s (CA) beats Hofstra 76-48

The Associated Press
November 19, 2022 11:36 pm
< a min read
      

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Alex Ducas had 20 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 76-48 victory against Hofstra on Saturday night.

Ducas shot 7 for 14, including 6 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Gaels (5-0). Mitchell Saxen added 15 points while finishing 7 of 15 from the floor, and he also had 12 rebounds. Augustas Marciulionis recorded 14 points and shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Aaron...

READ MORE

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Alex Ducas had 20 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 76-48 victory against Hofstra on Saturday night.

Ducas shot 7 for 14, including 6 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Gaels (5-0). Mitchell Saxen added 15 points while finishing 7 of 15 from the floor, and he also had 12 rebounds. Augustas Marciulionis recorded 14 points and shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Aaron Estrada finished with 16 points for the Pride (4-1). Hofstra also got 10 points and eight rebounds from Nelson Boachie-Yiadom. Tyler Thomas also put up six points.

NEXT UP

        Insight by Appian: Exclusive new survey shares perspective on the IT tools in use by employees on the frontlines in government procurement and contracting organizations — and the challenges in moving to modern systems and workflows.

Up next for Saint Mary’s is a matchup Thursday with Vanderbilt. Hofstra plays Middle Tennessee on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News