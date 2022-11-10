On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Dye scores 14 as Queens takes down Clinton College 99-65

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 3:22 pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kenny Dye had 14 points in Queens’ 99-65 victory against Clinton College on Thursday.

Dye added five rebounds and three steals for the Royals (2-0). Gavin Rains scored 12 points and added 13 rebounds, and AJ McKee finished with 12 points.

Cameron Shannon had 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Golden Bears (0-1). Tyler Hammond added 15 points and Isaiah Stone finished with 11 points.

Queens visits La Salle next Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories