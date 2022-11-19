Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Eason jumpstarts Mississippi Valley St. past Prairie View

The Associated Press
November 19, 2022 7:00 pm
< a min read
      

Jalani Eason threw a 15-yard touchdown to Sylvester Campbell and Kenneth Martin’s 47-yard pick-6 sparked Mississippi Valley State to a 27-7 win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday.

Those two plays late in the third quarter less than two minutes apart made it a 17-7 contest and the Delta Devils (2-9, 2-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference) were never threatened again.

Orlando Fernandez kicked a 36-yard field goal with 6:03 remaining and Jared Wilson ran it in...

READ MORE

Jalani Eason threw a 15-yard touchdown to Sylvester Campbell and Kenneth Martin’s 47-yard pick-6 sparked Mississippi Valley State to a 27-7 win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday.

Those two plays late in the third quarter less than two minutes apart made it a 17-7 contest and the Delta Devils (2-9, 2-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference) were never threatened again.

Orlando Fernandez kicked a 36-yard field goal with 6:03 remaining and Jared Wilson ran it in from the 5 for good measure.

Trazon Connley’s 8-yard scoring run gave Prairie View (6-5, 5-3) a 7-0 lead with 7:24 left in the first quarter.

        Insight by Genesys: Federal News Network reporters take a look at efforts at Customs and Border Protection, the Defense Information Systems Agency and the Veterans Affairs Department to share insights on how agencies are tackling the CX challenge.

Jaden Stewart ran for 85 yards on 18 carries and Connley had 68 yards on 12 carries.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News