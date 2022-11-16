East Carolina defeats Hampton 82-73

Trending:
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Javon Small and Quentin Diboundje scored 17 points each as East Carolina beat Hampton 82-73 on Wednesday night.

Small added five rebounds and six assists for the Pirates (3-0). Diboundje was shooting 5 for 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Brandon Johnson shot 5 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

Russell Dean led the way for the Pirates (1-2) with 23 points. Jordan Nesbitt added 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Hampton. Marquis Godwin also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
