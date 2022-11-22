On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
East Carolina defeats Toledo 86-75

The Associated Press
November 22, 2022 1:52 pm
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Javon Small scored 24 points as East Carolina beat Toledo 86-75 on Tuesday.

Small added seven assists for the Pirates (4-1). Brandon Johnson scored 14 points while going 5 of 8 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added 10 rebounds. RJ Felton recorded 14 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (4 for 6 from distance).

The Rockets (3-2) were led in scoring by JT Shumate, who...

The Rockets (3-2) were led in scoring by JT Shumate, who finished with 25 points and two blocks. Toledo also got 21 points and four assists from Rayj Dennis. Setric Millner Jr. also had 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

