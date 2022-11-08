Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

East Carolina wins 77-75 over Mercer

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 10:43 pm
< a min read
      

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Johnson scored 24 points and Javon Small added 23 points as East Carolina beat Mercer 77-75 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

RJ Felton recorded 11 points for the Pirates.

Jalyn McCreary led the Bears in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Mercer also got 12 points from Shawn Walker.

Johnson scored 10 points in the first half, but East Carolina went into the break trailing 39-30. Small’s 17-point second...

READ MORE

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Johnson scored 24 points and Javon Small added 23 points as East Carolina beat Mercer 77-75 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

RJ Felton recorded 11 points for the Pirates.

Jalyn McCreary led the Bears in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Mercer also got 12 points from Shawn Walker.

Johnson scored 10 points in the first half, but East Carolina went into the break trailing 39-30. Small’s 17-point second half helped East Carolina close out the two-point victory.

        Insight by Technomile: Behind every successful federal contractor is a contract management team that deftly blends human and technology expertise to gather institutional knowledge, offer critical customer insights and drive revenue. Find out how they do it!

NEXT UP

East Carolina’s next game is Saturday against Presbyterian at home. Mercer hosts Milligan on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|15 Tyndall AFB Tech Expo
11|15 Reporting Requirements Made Easy with...
11|15 Keeping the Government Workforce...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories