East Tennessee State beats Mars Hill 84-56

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jalen Haynes scored 19 points as East Tennessee State beat Mars Hill 84-56 on Wednesday night.

Haynes also added seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (4-4). Jordan King added 14 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds. Deanthony Tipler was 5 of 10 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Kory Davis led the way for the Lions with 16 points and eight assists. Marvin Hires added 14 points and Isaiah Jones finished with 13 points.

