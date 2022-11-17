Trending:
East Tennessee State secures 84-76 victory over Little Rock

The Associated Press
November 17, 2022 11:42 pm
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Deanthony Tipler had 21 points in East Tennessee State’s 84-76 victory against Little Rock on Thursday night.

Tipler also had three steals for the Buccaneers (3-1). Jordan King scored 19 points while going 4 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 8 from distance, and 9 for 12 from the line, and added seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Justice Smith recorded 11 points and finished 5 of...

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

