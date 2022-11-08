Eastern Michigan holds off Akron 34-28 for 6th win

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Austin Smith and Samson Evans each accounted for a pair of touchdowns and Eastern Michigan became bowl eligible with a 34-28 victory over Akron on Tuesday night. Eastern Michigan (6-4, 3-3 Mid-American Conference) secured its fifth bowl appearance in six seasons and the program’s seventh overall. Smith threw a touchdown pass in each half. Evans had a 9-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and broke loose for a... READ MORE

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Austin Smith and Samson Evans each accounted for a pair of touchdowns and Eastern Michigan became bowl eligible with a 34-28 victory over Akron on Tuesday night.

Eastern Michigan (6-4, 3-3 Mid-American Conference) secured its fifth bowl appearance in six seasons and the program’s seventh overall.

Smith threw a touchdown pass in each half. Evans had a 9-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and broke loose for a 23-yard score early in the third to give the Eagles a 31-14 lead. Smith was 16-of-28 passing for 190 yards and Evans had 133 yards rushing on 24 carries. Dylan Drummond had five receptions for 90 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown catch.

Jesus Gomez’s 43-yard field goal for the Eagles capped the scoring.

Cam Wiley got Akron close, running for 11- and 56-yard touchdowns early in the fourth quarter to pull to 31-28. Wiley finished with 18 carries for 144 yards. He also had a 1-yard score in the second quarter.

DJ Irons and Jeff Undercuffler were a combined 18-of-34 passing for 223 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions for the Zips (1-9, 0-6).

