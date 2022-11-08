On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Eastern Michigan holds off Akron 34-28 for 6th win

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 11:11 pm
1 min read
      

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Austin Smith and Samson Evans each accounted for a pair of touchdowns and Eastern Michigan became bowl eligible with a 34-28 victory over Akron on Tuesday night.

Eastern Michigan (6-4, 3-3 Mid-American Conference) secured its fifth bowl appearance in six seasons and the program’s seventh overall.

Smith threw a touchdown pass in each half. Evans had a 9-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and broke loose for a...

READ MORE

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Austin Smith and Samson Evans each accounted for a pair of touchdowns and Eastern Michigan became bowl eligible with a 34-28 victory over Akron on Tuesday night.

Eastern Michigan (6-4, 3-3 Mid-American Conference) secured its fifth bowl appearance in six seasons and the program’s seventh overall.

Smith threw a touchdown pass in each half. Evans had a 9-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and broke loose for a 23-yard score early in the third to give the Eagles a 31-14 lead. Smith was 16-of-28 passing for 190 yards and Evans had 133 yards rushing on 24 carries. Dylan Drummond had five receptions for 90 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown catch.

Jesus Gomez’s 43-yard field goal for the Eagles capped the scoring.

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and benefits experts what you need to know as you make your health and dental benefits selections for the coming year.

Cam Wiley got Akron close, running for 11- and 56-yard touchdowns early in the fourth quarter to pull to 31-28. Wiley finished with 18 carries for 144 yards. He also had a 1-yard score in the second quarter.

DJ Irons and Jeff Undercuffler were a combined 18-of-34 passing for 223 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions for the Zips (1-9, 0-6).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|15 Tyndall AFB Tech Expo
11|15 Reporting Requirements Made Easy with...
11|15 Keeping the Government Workforce...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories