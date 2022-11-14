Eastern Washington downs MVSU in Rainbow Classic, 60-52

HONOLULU (AP) — Angelo Allegri’s 14 points helped Eastern Washington defeat Mississippi Valley State 60-52 in the Rainbow Classic in Honolulu on Monday night. Allegri added seven rebounds for the Eagles (1-3). Tyreese Davis scored 14 points while going 5 of 7 (2 for 3 from distance). Deon Stroud recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. The Delta Devils (0-4) were led in scoring by Terry... READ MORE

HONOLULU (AP) — Angelo Allegri’s 14 points helped Eastern Washington defeat Mississippi Valley State 60-52 in the Rainbow Classic in Honolulu on Monday night.

Allegri added seven rebounds for the Eagles (1-3). Tyreese Davis scored 14 points while going 5 of 7 (2 for 3 from distance). Deon Stroud recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Delta Devils (0-4) were led in scoring by Terry Collins, who finished with 15 points. Alvin Stredic Jr. added 11 points and two steals for Mississippi Valley State. In addition, Danny Washington had 11 points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Eastern Washington takes on Washington State on Monday, and Mississippi Valley State hosts North Alabama on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

