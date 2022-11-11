Trending:
Edey near perfect as Purdue handles Austin Peay 63-44

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 10:03 pm
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored a career-hight 30 points on 12-for-13 shooting and had 11 rebounds and Purdue led the whole way in a 63-44 win over Austin Peay on Friday night.

Edey — who played 30 minutes — set his previous career-high of 25 points in 22 minutes against Michigan State last year on 10-for-15 shooting.

The 7-foot-4 junior made half of all the Boilermakers’ field goals. Purdue (2-0) finished 24 for 48 but was a paltry 2 for 19 from 3-point range. Purdue had five players score five points apiece.

For his part, Austin Peay’s 6-11 big man Elijah Hutchins-Everett, scored 19 points with seven rebounds for the Governors (0-2). Shon Robinson scored 11 points and Cameron Copeland 10. Austin Peay shot 15 for 53 (28.3%).

Edey’s dunk with 5:27 left before halftime made it 23-12 and the Boilermakers led by double digits for the remainder of the game.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Top Stories