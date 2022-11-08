Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Edey records another double-double, Purdue beats Milwaukee

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 8:53 pm
< a min read
      

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Fletcher Loyer scored 17 points with five 3-pointers, Zach Edey had 12 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks, and Purdue beat Milwaukee 84-53 on Tuesday night.

Purdue made three 3-pointers in three minutes at the start of the second half to extend its lead to 52-22. The lead didn’t drop below 29 points the rest of the way.

Brandon Newman scored 11 of his 16 points in the first half...

READ MORE

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Fletcher Loyer scored 17 points with five 3-pointers, Zach Edey had 12 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks, and Purdue beat Milwaukee 84-53 on Tuesday night.

Purdue made three 3-pointers in three minutes at the start of the second half to extend its lead to 52-22. The lead didn’t drop below 29 points the rest of the way.

Brandon Newman scored 11 of his 16 points in the first half for Purdue (1-0), which won its 10th straight season opener. Braden Smith had seven steals to set a school record for a freshman and Edey recorded his 13th career double-double.

Edey, a 7-foot-4, 290-pound junior, had eight points and eight rebounds to help Purdue lead 39-20. Both teams shot just 31% from the field in the opening 20 minutes.

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and benefits experts what you need to know as you make your health and dental benefits selections for the coming year.

BJ Freeman scored 19 points for Milwaukee (1-1), which beat Milwaukee School of Engineering 102-46 on Monday. The Panthers were outrebounded 52-34, including 20-9 on the offensive glass.

Purdue plays Austin Peay on Friday before a tough stretch of games against Marquette, West Virginia, Florida State and a likely matchup against Gonzaga.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|15 Tyndall AFB Tech Expo
11|15 Reporting Requirements Made Easy with...
11|15 Keeping the Government Workforce...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories