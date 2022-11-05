On Air: This Just In
Elon eases by Albany 27-3 behind 3 rushing TDs

The Associated Press
November 5, 2022 6:58 pm
ELON, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Hampton rushed for two touchdowns, Skyler Davis made his fifth field goal of the season from 50-plus yards and Elon beat Albany 27-3 on Saturday.

Hampton opened the scoring with a 16-yard run and Malik Griffin had a 36-yarder early in the second quarter. Hampton added a 5-yard TD run in the second quarter and Davis kicked a 52-yard field goal for a 24-3 at halftime. Davis added a 23-yard...

Davis, who set a school record last week on a 53-yarder, increased his season total to 10 makes of 40 yards or more.

Matthew McKay was 16 of 24 for 132 yards passing with no touchdowns or interceptions for Elon (7-3, 5-2). Jackson Parham caught seven passes for 82 yards.

Reese Poffenbarger threw for 161 yards with an interception for Albany (2-7, 1-5). Todd Sibley carried it 20 times for 111 yards.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

