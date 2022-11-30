On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
England’s Ben White exits World Cup for personal reasons

The Associated Press
November 30, 2022 2:04 pm
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England defender Ben White has returned home from the World Cup for personal reasons, the Football Association said Wednesday.

The FA didn’t provide a reason for White’s departure. The Arsenal center back isn’t expected to join back up with England coach Gareth Southgate’s squad in Qatar after leaving the team’s training base in Al Wakrah.

“We ask that the player’s privacy is respected at this moment in time,” the FA said...

“We ask that the player’s privacy is respected at this moment in time,” the FA said in a statement.

The 25-year-old White didn’t play in England’s first two group matches against Iran and the United States, and was absent for the team’s Group B finale against Wales.

England faces Senegal in the round of 16 on Sunday.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Top Stories