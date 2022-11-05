On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

England’s Chilwell to miss World Cup with hamstring injury

The Associated Press
November 5, 2022 9:15 am
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — England full back Ben Chilwell will miss the World Cup after a scan confirmed a “significant” hamstring injury.

The Chelsea defender, who was likely fighting for the left-back spot with Luke Shaw, was injured in the team’s 2-1 midweek win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

The Premier League club said Saturday that a scan revealed “a significant injury” that will prevent Chilwell from playing at the Qatar tournament.

The 25-year-old...

READ MORE

LONDON (AP) — England full back Ben Chilwell will miss the World Cup after a scan confirmed a “significant” hamstring injury.

The Chelsea defender, who was likely fighting for the left-back spot with Luke Shaw, was injured in the team’s 2-1 midweek win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

The Premier League club said Saturday that a scan revealed “a significant injury” that will prevent Chilwell from playing at the Qatar tournament.

The 25-year-old Chilwell expressed his disappointment in a Twitter post after the diagnosis.

        Insight by Red River Technology and Dell Technologies: In our new ebook, we learn from leaders across the government — at the Army, Homeland Security, NSF, Navy, State, Transportation and TSA — how they are progressing in using data faster to make smarter decisions.

“Following my ACL injury I worked so hard to make sure I was ready for the World Cup. It has always been a dream of mine,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, this won’t be possible following my scan results. I’ll do all I can to get back playing for Chelsea ASAP. Thanks for the messages of support.”

Chilwell had returned to action in May after missing most of last season.

England’s first group game is against Iran on Nov. 21.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|11 Military Airlift and Air-to-Air...
11|11 Pre-Award: How To Prepare An Offer
11|11 The Gartner Top 10 Success Factors...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories