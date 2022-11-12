On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Erickson, Mitchell lead San Diego past Davidson 31-14

The Associated Press
November 12, 2022
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Judd Erickson threw for two touchdowns, Re-al Mitchell ran for two scores and San Diego defeated Davidson 31-14 on Saturday.

Erickson connected with Christian Brown for an 8-yard score on the opening drive of the game and Mitchell burst through the middle for a 75-yard touchdown for a 14-7 lead after one quarter.

Mitchell, who had 127 yards on 12 carries, capped an 86-yard drive with a two-yard plunge and Aidan Lehman’s 39-yard field goal as time expired put the Toreros (3-5, 3-3 Pioneer Football League) up 24-7 at halftime.

Erickson, who was 22-of-30 passing for 258 yards found Rhyle Hanson for a 7-yard TD, the only score of the third quarter.

Wide receiver Mark McCurdy had a rushing TD and a receiving TD for Davidson (7-3, 5-2).

