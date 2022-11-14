Estrada scores 33, Hofstra tops George Washington 85-80

Trending:
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Estrada scored 33 points and Hofstra used a late 9-0 run to beat George Washington 85-80 on Monday night, offsetting a career-high 44-point effort from the Colonials’ James Bishop.

Estrada added five rebounds and three steals for the Pride (3-0). Tyler Thomas scored 17 points. Darlinstone Dubar finished with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Bishop sank 15 of 24 shots, 5 of 12 from distance, and made 9 of 10 free throws for the Colonials (2-1), adding five assists. Bishop is the first GWU player to top 40 points since SirValiant Brown scored 42 against Siena in 1999.

Hofstra takes on San Jose State on the road on Thursday, and George Washington hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories