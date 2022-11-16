Trending:
EXPLAINER: The AP guides to Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup

The Associated Press
November 16, 2022 2:11 am
Qatar will be the home of the FIFA World Cup beginning Nov. 20, marking the first time the Mideast has hosted the world-watched tournament.

This year’s World Cup also marks the first time it will be played in November and December, in part due to the sweltering summer heat of this small, energy-rich desert sheikhdom on the Arabian Peninsula.

All these changes — as well as the cultural sensitivities of the competition being held in one of the Arab world’s more conservative nations — have soccer fans curious about what to expect.

The Associated Press, relying on both local correspondents in the Persian Gulf and its international sportswriters covering the tournament, have put together a series of explainers to help answer some of those questions.

They include:

Do you have questions still unanswered about Qatar and the World Cup? Reach out directly to the AP via social media on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter to query our staff.

