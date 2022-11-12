On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Falko’s 19 help Binghamton take down Marist 78-75

The Associated Press
November 12, 2022 9:52 pm
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob Falko scored 19 points as Binghamton beat Marist 78-75 on Saturday night.

Binghamton had a six-point lead with five seconds to play before Marist’s Noah Harris hit a 3-pointer to cap the scoring.

Falko had six rebounds for the Bearcats (2-0). Miles Gibson scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 13 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. Dan Petcash recorded 11 points and was 3 of 5 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Red Foxes (1-1) were led by Patrick Gardner, who recorded 24 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Marist also got 19 points from Harris. Javon Cooley also had nine points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Binghamton’s next game is Tuesday against Maryland on the road, and Marist visits Lehigh on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created elements of this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

