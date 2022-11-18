On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Fernandes’ winning 3 continues UMass magic, downs Murray St.

The Associated Press
November 18, 2022 5:43 pm
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Noah Fernandes made a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer to send UMass past Murray State 71-69 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday.

After UMass inbounded it with seven seconds left, Fernandes dribbled past a double team down the right side of the floor, and he got the shot off with a defender in front and one behind attempting to block the shot in front of the UMass bench.

Fernandes finished with 14 points and Matt Cross had 15 points and 14 rebounds — one shy of tying his career high — for UMass (3-1). T.J. Weeks Jr. scored 13.

Jacobi Wood scored 24 points, making 11 of 12 foul shots, Jamari Smith scored 14 points and Rob Perry 11 for the Racers (2-2).

The Minutemen survived Colorado with a 66-63 win the day before when the Buffs missed a pair of 3s in the same possession to end it. UMass faces the winner between Charlotte and Tulsa for the invitational final on Sunday.

Top Stories