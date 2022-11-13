On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Fidler puts up 28, Omaha knocks off Idaho 79-72

The Associated Press
November 13, 2022 6:37 pm
< a min read
      

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Frankie Fidler had 28 points in Omaha’s 79-72 victory against Idaho on Sunday night.

Fidler added 11 rebounds for the Mavericks (1-2). Marquel Sutton scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Dylan Brougham recorded nine points and finished 4 of 6 from the floor.

The Vandals (1-2) were led in scoring by Divant’e Moffitt, who finished with 29 points. Yusef Salih added 13 points for Idaho. In addition, Nigel Burris finished...

READ MORE

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Frankie Fidler had 28 points in Omaha’s 79-72 victory against Idaho on Sunday night.

Fidler added 11 rebounds for the Mavericks (1-2). Marquel Sutton scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Dylan Brougham recorded nine points and finished 4 of 6 from the floor.

The Vandals (1-2) were led in scoring by Divant’e Moffitt, who finished with 29 points. Yusef Salih added 13 points for Idaho. In addition, Nigel Burris finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

        Insight by Red River Technology and Dell Technology: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn about the mission and how data is being used for better decision making at the Navy Reserve.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News