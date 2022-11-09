On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Finn throws late TD pass to lift Toledo over Ball St. 28-21

The Associated Press
November 9, 2022 12:04 am
< a min read
      

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Dequan Finn threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jamal Turner with 1:18 remaining to give Toledo a 28-21 victory over Ball State on Tuesday night.

Finn led a 7-play, 50-yard drive for the game-winning score. John Paddock drove Ball State to the Toledo 47, but he was sacked and then threw an interception to end it.

Finn was 21 of 38 for 301 yards passing and threw three touchdown passes. Jerjuan Newton had seven catches for 94 yards for Toledo (7-3, 5-1 Mid-American Conference), and Devin Maddox added 72 yards receiving on three catches and each had a touchdown catch. Turner had four receptions for 54 yards.

Carson Steele ran for 198 yards on 28 carries and a touchdown in the first, second and third quarters for Ball State (5-5, 2-4). His 34-yarder gave the Cardinals a 21-14 lead early in the third. Paddock was 13-of-35 passing for 94 yards with the one interception.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.

Top Stories