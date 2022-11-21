Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Florida A&M edges D-II Albany State in OT, 70-65 for 1st win

The Associated Press
November 21, 2022 10:18 pm
1 min read
      

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Chatman and Hantz Louis-Jeune each hit two free throws in the final 10 seconds of overtime to allow Florida A&M to hold off upset-minded, Division II Albany State, 70-65 on Monday night to earn its first win in five starts.

Maurice Dickson knocked down a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left in overtime to pull the Golden Rams within a point, 66-65, but Louis-Jeune answered by hitting the first of two...

READ MORE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Chatman and Hantz Louis-Jeune each hit two free throws in the final 10 seconds of overtime to allow Florida A&M to hold off upset-minded, Division II Albany State, 70-65 on Monday night to earn its first win in five starts.

Maurice Dickson knocked down a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left in overtime to pull the Golden Rams within a point, 66-65, but Louis-Jeune answered by hitting the first of two free throws two seconds later. Chatman added two free throws before Louis-Jeune again hit the first of two with a second left to set the final margin.

Jaylen Bates dunked with 2:10 left in regulation to put the Rattlers in front, 59-57, but Reggie James answered with two free throws to tie the game with 1:55 left and neither team scored again in regulation.

Chatman hit 10 of 11 from the line and paced Florida A&M with 18 points and added nine rebounds. Bates scored 10 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Byron Smith contributed 13 points.

        Insight by Appian: Exclusive new survey shares perspective on the IT tools in use by employees on the frontlines in government procurement and contracting organizations — and the challenges in moving to modern systems and workflows.

Jamir Moore led Albany State with 21 points off the bench and Dickson added 18 points.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|28 New York City Technology Forum
11|28 I/ITSEC 2022
11|28 Auditing Cyber Security Programs (24...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories