Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Florida International knocks off Florida National 95-74

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 12:15 am
< a min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — Javaunte Hawkins had 15 points in Florida International’s 95-74 victory against Florida National on Thursday.

Hawkins shot 5 for 12, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (2-0). Arturo Dean scored 14 points while going 5 of 8 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Denver Jones recorded 12 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Gabriel...

READ MORE

MIAMI (AP) — Javaunte Hawkins had 15 points in Florida International’s 95-74 victory against Florida National on Thursday.

Hawkins shot 5 for 12, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (2-0). Arturo Dean scored 14 points while going 5 of 8 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Denver Jones recorded 12 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Gabriel Casillas finished with 34 points, 16 rebounds and three steals for the Conquistadors (0-1). Ryan Sanchez added 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for Florida National. Matthew Robinson had 18 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and benefits experts what you need to know as you make your health and dental benefits selections for the coming year.

Florida International’s next game is Tuesday against NC State on the road, and Florida National visits Bethune-Cookman on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|17 Eglin AFB Tech Expo
11|17 MuleSoft Automation Lunch and Learn
11|17 Delivering War-Winning Software with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories