Flowers helps Penn turn back Cornell 28-21

The Associated Press
November 5, 2022 5:28 pm
ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Trey Flowers ran for two touchdowns, Aidan Sayin threw for two and Pennsylvania held off Cornell 28-21 on Saturday.

Flowers capped a pair of short drives with touchdowns in the second quarter en route to a 124-yard day on 26 carries. The Quakers (7-1, 4-1 Ivy League) led 21-7 at the break.

Flowers had a 4-yard run to cap a four-play, 20-yard drive following a shanked punt and a six-yarder to cap a two-play, 13-yard drive after an interception.

Sayin, who connected with Sterling Stokes for a 47-yard score to open the scoring, found Joshua Casilli for 38 yards to make it 28-7 early in the third.

Jameson Wang ran for one touchdown and passed for two, the second coming with four seconds left in the game for the Big Red (4-4, 1-4).

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

