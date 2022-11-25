On Air: Leaders & Legends
Football leads Nielsens; Fox’s Hannity helped by Trump

The Associated Press
November 25, 2022 11:16 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Here’s the Nielsen company’s list of the 20 most-watched programs on prime-time television for the week of Nov. 14-20.

1. NFL Football: Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, NBC, 17.89 million.

2. NFL Football: Washington at Philadelphia, ESPN, 12.77 million.

3. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 12.52 million.

4. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 9.95 million.

5. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 9.68 million.

6. “Yellowstone,” Paramount, 8.03 million.

7. “FBI,” CBS, 7.31 million.

8. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 6.9 million.

9. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 6.73 million.

10. “NCIS,” CBS, 6.44 million.

11. “The Equalizer,” CBS, 6.36 million.

12. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 5.89 million.

13. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 5.82 million.

14. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 5.69 million.

15. “FBI: International,” CBS, 5.51 million.

16. “Fire Country,” CBS, 5.47 million.

17. “NFL Pregame,” ESPN, 5.46 million.

18. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 5.39 million.

19. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.24 million.

20. “Hannity” (Tuesday), Fox News, 5.16 million.

Top Stories