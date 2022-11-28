Trending:
Forbes puts up 26 in Tulane's 75-60 win against UL Monroe

The Associated Press
November 28, 2022 9:52 pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Forbes’ 26 points helped Tulane defeat UL Monroe 75-60 on Monday night.

Forbes also contributed seven rebounds and four steals for the Green Wave (5-2). Jalen Cook added 14 points while shooting 5 for 12 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had eight assists. Kevin Cross recorded 12 points and was 5 of 12 shooting and 2 of 5 from the free throw line.

Tyreke Locure led the way for the Warhawks (2-6) with 14 points and two steals. Victor Baffuto added 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for UL Monroe. Jamari Blackmon also had nine points and eight assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

