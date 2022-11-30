Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Fordham defeats Maine 72-67

The Associated Press
November 30, 2022 10:47 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Darius Quisenberry’s 18 points helped Fordham defeat Maine 72-67 on Wednesday night.

Quisenberry was 4 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Rams (7-1). Khalid Moore scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Zach Riley was 3 of 5 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Darius Quisenberry’s 18 points helped Fordham defeat Maine 72-67 on Wednesday night.

Quisenberry was 4 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Rams (7-1). Khalid Moore scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Zach Riley was 3 of 5 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points. The Rams picked up their sixth straight victory.

Gedi Juozapaitis finished with 19 points for the Black Bears (4-3). Peter Filipovity added 12 points and six rebounds for Maine. Milos Nenadic also recorded 10 points.

___

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|7 Nellis Nevada AFB Las Vegas Tech &...
12|7 The Fundamentals of Application...
12|7 Edge Computing: Bringing Mission from...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories