On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Frappart to make World Cup history as first woman referee

The Associated Press
November 30, 2022 1:50 am
< a min read
      

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — French referee Stéphanie Frappart will become the first woman to take charge of a men’s World Cup game when she handles Germany vs. Costa Rica on Thursday in Qatar.

FIFA also picked two women as assistants to Frappart — Neuza Back of Brazil and Mexico’s Karen Diaz Medina — to complete an all-female refereeing team on the field.

The fourth woman match official FIFA picked for this World Cup, Kathryn Nesbitt...

READ MORE

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — French referee Stéphanie Frappart will become the first woman to take charge of a men’s World Cup game when she handles Germany vs. Costa Rica on Thursday in Qatar.

FIFA also picked two women as assistants to Frappart — Neuza Back of Brazil and Mexico’s Karen Diaz Medina — to complete an all-female refereeing team on the field.

The fourth woman match official FIFA picked for this World Cup, Kathryn Nesbitt of the United States, will also be working at the Al Bayt Stadium as the offside specialist in the video review team.

FIFA made the historic appointments for the 44th of the 64 games being played in Qatar.

        Insight by GEHA: Get helpful pointers as you make 2023 FEHB selections this open season! In our exclusive Federal News Network ebook, we share details on what’s changing and what’s new, along with tips from benefits experts and links to OPM resources. Download it now!

Frappart previously was picked for fourth official duties.

The 38-year-old Frenchwoman has been promoted in the men’s game by European soccer body UEFA and in her home country.

She was refereed men’s games in World Cup qualifying and the Champions League, and this year’s men’s French Cup final. She also took charge of the 2019 Women’s World Cup final for FIFA.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|6 Multi Agency Day at L'Enfant Plaza
12|6 Storage Expert Spotlight: Trends to...
12|6 New Year, New Threats: What You Need to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories