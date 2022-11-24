On Air: What's Working in Washington
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

French minister pushes for human rights gesture at World Cup

The Associated Press
November 24, 2022 9:58 am
1 min read
      

PARIS (AP) — France’s sports minister has encouraged her country’s World Cup team to make a symbolic gesture in support of human rights, after FIFA’s clampdown on the “One Love” armband.

“Is there still a way our French team can continue to express its commitment to human rights? The answer is yes,” Amélie Oudéa-Castéra told French television channel Public Sénat. “The Germans showed it.”

Germany’s players covered their mouths for the team photo before their...

READ MORE

PARIS (AP) — France’s sports minister has encouraged her country’s World Cup team to make a symbolic gesture in support of human rights, after FIFA’s clampdown on the “One Love” armband.

“Is there still a way our French team can continue to express its commitment to human rights? The answer is yes,” Amélie Oudéa-Castéra told French television channel Public Sénat. “The Germans showed it.”

Germany’s players covered their mouths for the team photo before their opening World Cup match on Wednesday. The gesture was a response to FIFA’s effective nixing of seven European teams’ plans to wear armbands that were seen as a rebuke to host nation Qatar and its human rights record.

French players will be “free to express themselves,” in the coming weeks, Oudéa-Castéra said. “They share these values too … and it’s important that they represent them.”

        Insight by Genesys: Federal News Network reporters take a look at efforts at Customs and Border Protection, the Defense Information Systems Agency and the Veterans Affairs Department to share insights on how agencies are tackling the CX challenge.

The French team released a statement before flying to Qatar, saying the players supported NGO’s working to protect human rights and that all the players and staff members had made a collective donation toward them.

“The players have already made a statement saying how we feel,” France midfielder Matteo Guendouzi said Thursday in Qatar. “We’re not indifferent about this situation. But we’re here to play football and enjoy ourselves on the field.”

Forward Marcus Thuram said he respected what the Germans did.

“As Matteo said we have done something (with a donation),” Thuram said. “If they think they defended a good cause then that’s a good thing.”

Defending champion France beat Australia 4-1 in its first World Cup match on Tuesday. The team plays its next Group D match Saturday against Denmark.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|30 Wisconsin Digital Government Summit
11|30 Red Hat Ansible Security Workshop
11|30 Enterprise to the Edge: Agency Guide to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories