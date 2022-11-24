Freshman Lipsey clutch as Iowa States tops Villanova in OT

On Air: Cyber Chat
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Tamin Lipsey made four free throws, his only points of the game, in the last 20 seconds of overtime, when he also had a key steal, and Iowa State defeated Villanova 81-79 in the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday.

The Cyclones (4-0), who face top-ranked North Carolina in the semifinals on Friday, opened the second half with a 17-1 run to take a 51-35 lead but the Wildcats (2-3), who face Portland, scored the last seven points of regulation.

Caleb Grill hit a 3-pointer to open the overtime and Villanova, which hadn’t been even since a 30-30 tie and at the end of regulation when Iowa State’s Jaren Holmes missed a contested jumper at the buzzer, never caught up.

Gabe Kalscheur, who led Iowa State with 25 point s, had five points in overtime and Osun Osunniyi, who had 17, powered in for a layup with 42.3 seconds to go for a 77-74 lead. That’s when Lipsey made a good read to intercept a cross-court pass. He was cool at the line after being fouled. Then the Cycles got the ball into him with 9.5 seconds to go to ice it after Caleb Daniels scored inside to pull Villanova within 79-76.

Daniels, who led the Wildcats with 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, hit a 3-pointer with two seconds to play. Eric Dixon had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Villanova.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

