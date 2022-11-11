Trending:
Freshmen power VMI past Penn State-New Kensington 100-58

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 2:01 am
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Freshman Asher Woods scored 22 points, freshman Tony Felder added 20 and VMI rolled to a 100-58 victory over USCAA-member Penn State-New Kensington on Thursday.

Woods added six rebounds and four assists, while Felder pitched in with five boards and seven assists for the Keydets (1-1). Freshman Taeshaud Jackson and reserve Devin Butler both scored 15. Butler scored his on 5-of-11 shooting from 3-point range.

VMI, which took a 51-33 lead at halftime, shot 48.7% from the floor and made 12 of 40 from 3-point range.

Andre Hayes scored nine points off the bench to lead the Nittany Lions.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Top Stories