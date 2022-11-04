Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
November 4, 2022 9:08 pm
< a min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Dulaney 36, Kenwood 24

Loyola 14, Mt Zion 12

Mergenthaler 66, Catonsville 17

        Insight by Technomile: Behind every successful federal contractor is a contract management team that deftly blends human and technology expertise to gather institutional knowledge, offer critical...

READ MORE

PREP FOOTBALL=

Dulaney 36, Kenwood 24

Loyola 14, Mt Zion 12

Mergenthaler 66, Catonsville 17

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and benefits experts what you need to know as you make your health and dental benefits selections for the coming year.

Middletown 42, Hammond 0

Patuxent 48, Harwood Southern 10

Perry Hall 25, Woodlawn 0

St. Mary’s 49, Severn 7

Urbana 48, Tuscarora 0

MPSSAA Playoffs – Region First Round=

Class 1A=

Perryville 44, Kent County 14

        Read more: Sports News

Class 2A=

Eastern Tech 28, Owings Mills 15

Huntingtown 49, Westlake 12

Milford Mill 67, Lansdowne 0

North Caroline 41, Easton 14

Northeast – AA 37, Thomas Stone 16

Wicomico 20, Queen Annes County 13

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Class 3A=

Franklin 21, Manchester Valley 10

Linganore 42, Rockville 8

Pasadena Chesapeake 42, James M. Bennett 6

Westminster 50, Aberdeen 0

Class 4A=

C. H. Flowers 82, Hyattsville Northwestern 0

Meade 27, North County 24

Northwest – Mtg 53, Bethesda 6

Old Mill 57, Annapolis 22

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|11 Military Airlift and Air-to-Air...
11|11 Pre-Award: How To Prepare An Offer
11|11 The Gartner Top 10 Success Factors...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories