Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Dulaney 36, Kenwood 24
Loyola 14, Mt Zion 12
Mergenthaler 66, Catonsville 17
PREP FOOTBALL=
Dulaney 36, Kenwood 24
Loyola 14, Mt Zion 12
Mergenthaler 66, Catonsville 17
Middletown 42, Hammond 0
Patuxent 48, Harwood Southern 10
Perry Hall 25, Woodlawn 0
St. Mary’s 49, Severn 7
Urbana 48, Tuscarora 0
MPSSAA Playoffs – Region First Round=
Class 1A=
Perryville 44, Kent County 14
Class 2A=
Eastern Tech 28, Owings Mills 15
Huntingtown 49, Westlake 12
Milford Mill 67, Lansdowne 0
North Caroline 41, Easton 14
Northeast – AA 37, Thomas Stone 16
Wicomico 20, Queen Annes County 13
Class 3A=
Franklin 21, Manchester Valley 10
Linganore 42, Rockville 8
Pasadena Chesapeake 42, James M. Bennett 6
Westminster 50, Aberdeen 0
Class 4A=
C. H. Flowers 82, Hyattsville Northwestern 0
Meade 27, North County 24
Northwest – Mtg 53, Bethesda 6
Old Mill 57, Annapolis 22
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.