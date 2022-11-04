Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
MSHSL Sectional Playoffs=
Championship=
MSHSL State Tournament=
Second Round=
Class AAAAAA=
Centennial 14, Edina 7
East Ridge 28, Prior Lake 27
Eden Prairie 55, Woodbury 14
Lakeville South 30, White Bear Lake 0
Maple Grove 54, Forest Lake 21
Rosemount 42, Wayzata 14
Shakopee 42, Mounds View 21
Stillwater 42, Lakeville North 7
Class AAAAA=
Section 2=
Mankato West 23, Chanhassen 21
Section 3=
St. Thomas Academy 45, Two Rivers 0
Section 4=
Mahtomedi 20, St. Paul Central 0
Section 5=
Robbinsdale Armstrong 42, Robbinsdale Cooper 7
Section 6=
Rogers 21, Spring Lake Park 7
Section 7=
Elk River 51, Andover 49
Section 8=
Moorhead 28, Sartell-St. Stephen 26
Class AAAA=
Section 1=
Stewartville 46, Kasson-Mantorville 22
Section 2=
Hutchinson 52, Marshall 30
Section 3=
Simley 40, Hill-Murray 12
Section 4=
Chisago Lakes 43, Fridley 42
Section 5=
Holy Angels 41, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7
Section 6=
Zimmerman 20, Orono 3
Section 7=
North Branch 34, Cloquet 6
Section 8=
Rocori 22, Becker 20
Class AAA=
Section 1=
Cannon Falls 50, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 6
Section 2=
Watertown-Mayer 47, Dassel-Cokato 36
Section 3=
Fairmont 35, Waseca 26
Section 4=
St. Croix Lutheran 14, Breck 6
Section 5=
Milaca 42, Foley 21
Section 6=
New London-Spicer 20, Albany 14
Class AA=
Section 1=
Chatfield 10, Caledonia 8
Section 2=
Blue Earth Area 44, St. Clair/Loyola 20
Section 3=
Jackson County Central 31, Pipestone 14
Section 4=
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 29, Norwood-Young America 13
Section 5=
Eden Valley-Watkins 26, Royalton 20
Section 6=
Sauk Centre 27, Osakis 6
Section 8=
Barnesville 56, Crookston 3
Class A=
Section 1=
Fillmore Central 34, Bethlehem Academy 8
Section 2=
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 14, Mayer-Lutheran 6
Section 3=
Springfield 40, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 28
Section 4=
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 7, Upsala/Swanville 6
Section 5=
Minneota 28, Lakeview 6
Section 6=
Breckenridge 34, Ottertail Central 6
Section 7=
Deer River 26, Barnum 14
9-Man=
Section 1=
Spring Grove 35, Lanesboro 0
Section 2=
Hancock 20, Renville County West 7
Section 3=
Red Rock Central 36, Mountain Lake Co-op 28, OT
Section 4=
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 40, Verndale 14
Section 5=
Ogilvie 50, South Ridge 8
Section 7=
Mountain Iron-Buhl 56, Cherry 24
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com
