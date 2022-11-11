Trending:
Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 9:17 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 1A=

Second Round=

Bohemia Manor 14, Col. Richardson 13

Brunswick 21, Patterson Mill 14

Joppatowne 72, SEED 12

Mountain Ridge 42, Northern Garrett 6

Class 2A-1A=

Second Round=

Calvert 42, Lackey 13

Elkton 27, Rising Sun 19

Harford Tech 30, Parkside 13

South Carroll 20, Boonsboro 14

Class 2A=

Second Round=

Hereford 10, New Town 7

Kent Island 38, Wicomico 0

Middletown 35, Oakland Mills 0

Potomac 36, Northeast – AA 0

Walkersville 28, Poolesville 14

Class 3A=

Second Round=

Damascus 28, Linganore 7

Long Reach 14, Pasadena Chesapeake 13

St. Charles 22, Northern – Cal 15

Class 4A-3A=

Second Round=

Arundel 29, Leonardtown 3

Blake 27, Wootton 8

Dundalk 34, Dulaney 0

North Point 35, Chopticon 0

Perry Hall 7, Mergenthaler 6

Seneca Valley 40, Howard 0

Sherwood 55, Springbrook 14

Class 4A=

Second Round=

Montgomery Blair 28, Albert Einstein 0

Old Mill 32, Glen Burnie 0

Winston Churchill 27, Gaithersburg 14

Wise 49, DuVal 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Top Stories