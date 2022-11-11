Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 1A=
Second Round=
Bohemia Manor 14, Col. Richardson 13
PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 1A=
Second Round=
Bohemia Manor 14, Col. Richardson 13
Brunswick 21, Patterson Mill 14
Joppatowne 72, SEED 12
Mountain Ridge 42, Northern Garrett 6
Class 2A-1A=
Second Round=
Calvert 42, Lackey 13
Elkton 27, Rising Sun 19
Harford Tech 30, Parkside 13
South Carroll 20, Boonsboro 14
Class 2A=
Second Round=
Hereford 10, New Town 7
Kent Island 38, Wicomico 0
Middletown 35, Oakland Mills 0
Potomac 36, Northeast – AA 0
Walkersville 28, Poolesville 14
Class 3A=
Second Round=
Damascus 28, Linganore 7
Long Reach 14, Pasadena Chesapeake 13
St. Charles 22, Northern – Cal 15
Class 4A-3A=
Second Round=
Arundel 29, Leonardtown 3
Blake 27, Wootton 8
Dundalk 34, Dulaney 0
North Point 35, Chopticon 0
Perry Hall 7, Mergenthaler 6
Seneca Valley 40, Howard 0
Sherwood 55, Springbrook 14
Class 4A=
Second Round=
Montgomery Blair 28, Albert Einstein 0
Old Mill 32, Glen Burnie 0
Winston Churchill 27, Gaithersburg 14
Wise 49, DuVal 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.