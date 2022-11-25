Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
November 25, 2022 10:23 pm
< a min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

MPSSAA Playoffs=

Class 4A=

Semifinal=

        Insight by GDIT: During part 1 of this exclusive webinar series, moderator Tom Temin will discuss ICAM with agency and industry leaders.

Quince Orchard 42, Broadneck 9

Wise 57, C. H. Flowers...

READ MORE

PREP FOOTBALL=

MPSSAA Playoffs=

Class 4A=

Semifinal=

        Insight by GDIT: During part 1 of this exclusive webinar series, moderator Tom Temin will discuss ICAM with agency and industry leaders.

Quince Orchard 42, Broadneck 9

Wise 57, C. H. Flowers 50

Class 4A/3A=

Semifinal=

Arundel 6, Dundalk 0

North Point 17, Urbana 0

Class 3A=

Semifinal=

        Read more: Sports News

Damascus 42, River Hill 7

Oakdale 27, St. Charles 22

Class 2A=

Semifinal=

Kent Island 14, Middletown 7

Milford Mill 40, Stephen Decatur 33

Class 2A/1A=

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Semifinal=

Patuxent 43, Harford Tech 21

Class 1A=

Semifinal=

Fort Hill 43, Joppatowne 6

Mountain Ridge 49, Brunswick 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|2 Threat Exposure Management Solutions...
12|2 Government Guide to Process Mining -...
12|2 Doing Business with GSA
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories