Sports News

Gaines scores 16 as UAB takes down Presbyterian 92-61

The Associated Press
November 16, 2022 10:02 pm
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Eric Gaines’ 16 points helped UAB defeat Presbyterian 92-61 on Wednesday night.

Gaines had 10 assists, three steals, and three blocks for the Blazers (2-1). Jordan Walker scored 15 points, shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. KJ Buffen shot 4 of 7 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Blue Hose (1-3) were led by Crosby James, who posted 15 points and two steals. Jalen Forrest added 14 points and two steals for Presbyterian. Owen McCormack also put up 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

