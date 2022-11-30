Trending:
Galette scores 17 as Sacred Heart downs New Hampshire 66-61

The Associated Press
November 30, 2022 10:32 pm
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Nico Galette had 17 points in Sacred Heart’s 66-61 victory against New Hampshire on Wednesday night.

Galette also added 13 rebounds and four steals for the Pioneers (5-3). Raheem Solomon scored 12 points, going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line. Raymond Espinal-Guzman shot 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points.

Nazim Derry led the Wildcats (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and four assists. Nick Johnson added 11 points for New Hampshire. Clarence O. Daniels II also put up 10 points, 18 rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

