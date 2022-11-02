George leads Clippers over Rockets 109-101 with Leonard out

HOUSTON (AP) — Paul George scored 28 points, Marcus Morris added 21 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 on Wednesday night. It’s the Clippers’ second win in a row over Houston following a 95-93 victory on Monday that snapped a four-game skid. Los Angeles was without Kawhi Leonard, who did not make the road trip because of stiffness in his surgically repaired right knee. It’s the fifth straight game... READ MORE

Los Angeles was without Kawhi Leonard, who did not make the road trip because of stiffness in his surgically repaired right knee. It’s the fifth straight game he’s missed, and his time off will stretch to six games Friday when the team visits San Antonio.

Alperen Sengun had 26 points and 13 rebounds and Jalen Green scored 22 points for the Rockets, who have dropped five straight since their only win this season.

The game featured the return of John Wall, who spent the last two seasons in Houston, but sat out all last season with the Rockets unable to find a trade destination for the veteran.

He had a highlight-reel play when he dribbled into the lane and made a behind-the-back pass to Moses Brown, who finished with a dunk for the first points of the fourth quarter.

The Clippers had a seven-point lead before using a 7-2 run, with four points and an assist by George, to make it 105-93 with 3 minutes to go. Reggie Jackson got a steal at the end of that run and found George, who dished to Morris for a 3-pointer that capped the run.

The Rockets scored the next six points, but George made two free throws with about a minute left to make it 107-99.

Neither team could get its offense going in the fourth quarter and they had combined for just seven points when a 3-pointer by Kevin Porter Jr. cut the lead to 90-85 with about eight minutes to go.

The Clippers raced out to a 23-5 lead, but the Rockets soon got going and cut the lead to 56-53 by halftime.

A dunk by rookie Tari Eason got the Rockets within one with about 2 minutes left in the third. But the Clippers scored the last six points of the quarter, with four by Norman Powell, to lead 86-79 entering the fourth.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Leonard, who missed all last season recovering from a torn right ACL, played in two of the team’s first three games before he began having trouble with his knee. It’s unclear if he’ll return when the Clippers host Utah on Sunday. … Brown had 13 points and six rebounds off the bench. … Nicolas Batum fouled out with about a minute left.

Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate missed a second straight game with a sore right ankle. … Porter had 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. … Houston made just 11 of 38 3-pointers. … Sengun fouled out late in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Visit the Spurs Friday night.

Rockets: Start a four-game road trip at Minnesota Saturday night.

