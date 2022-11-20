Trending:
George, Traore spark BYU to 87-73 victory over Nicholls

The Associated Press
November 20, 2022 12:38 am
< a min read
      

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Gideon George finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Fousseyni Traore scored 15 with eight boards and BYU cruised to an 87-73 victory over Nicholls on Saturday night.

Rudi Williams sank all six of his free throws and scored 10 for the Cougars (3-1).

Marek Nelson led the Colonels (0-3) in scoring with 15 points. Jalen White added 12 points, while Micah Thomas scored 11.

BYU’s next game is Wednesday against USC. Nicholls State hosts Jarvis Christian on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

