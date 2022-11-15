Trending:
Georgia State earns 85-83 OT win against Mercer

The Associated Press
November 15, 2022 10:32 pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Dwon Odom had 21 points in Georgia State’s 85-83 overtime win against Mercer on Tuesday night.

Odom added five rebounds for the Panthers (2-1). Evan Johnson scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc. Brenden Tucker was 4 of 13 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Luis Hurtado finished with 24 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (1-2). Jah Quinones added 14 points, four assists and two steals and Kamar Robertson had 11 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

