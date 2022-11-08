Trending:
Gilbert scores 13, UNLV knocks off Southern 66-56

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 1:57 am
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Keshon Gilbert scored 13 points as UNLV beat Southern 66-56 on Monday night in a season opener.

Elijah Harkless scored 11 points and Jackie Johnson III finished with 10 points.

Bryson Etienne had 25 points for the Jaguars.

Up next for UNLV is a Saturday matchup with Incarnate Word at home. Southern visits Arizona on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

