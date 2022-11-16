Trending:
Giles puts up 14 as Radford knocks off Averett 79-34

The Associated Press
November 16, 2022 9:27 pm
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Kenyon Giles had 14 points in Radford’s 79-34 win over Averett on Wednesday night.

Giles added five rebounds for the Highlanders (2-2). DaQuan Smith scored 13 points, going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line. Souleymane Koureissi recorded 11 points and was 4 of 5 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.

Bryson McLaughlin led the...

Bryson McLaughlin led the Cougars in scoring, finishing with eight points. Jalen Rowell added six points and six rebounds and Miles Pauldin had four points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

