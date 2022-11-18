Golden Knights halt 2-game skid with 4-1 win over Coyotes

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Thursday night. William Carrier, Mark Stone and Reilly Smith also scored to help Vegas halt a two-game skid. Logan Thompson made 25 saves, and Jonathan Marchessault had two assists. The Golden Knights improved to 17-7-0 against the Coyotes, including 10-3-0 on home ice. Clayton Keller scored for Arizona to extend his point... READ MORE

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Thursday night.

William Carrier, Mark Stone and Reilly Smith also scored to help Vegas halt a two-game skid. Logan Thompson made 25 saves, and Jonathan Marchessault had two assists.

The Golden Knights improved to 17-7-0 against the Coyotes, including 10-3-0 on home ice.

Clayton Keller scored for Arizona to extend his point streak to six games. Karel Vejmelka stopped 35 shots.

Pietrangelo broke a scoreless tie at 12:21 of the second period when he took Jack Eichel’s feed at the point and fired a one-timer through traffic.

Carrier made it 2-0 when he drove to the crease and sent a shot that deflected over Vejmelka just 32 seconds into the third.

Stone scored with 14:07 left when he batted a rebound out of midair to make it 3-0.

Pietrangelo, who assisted on the goals by Carrier and Stone, leads all Vegas skaters in career points against the Coyotes with 30 in 44 games. It marked his second three-point game in seven days.

Keller spoiled Thompson’s bid for his third shutout of the season when he scored his seventh goal midway through the third.

Smith’s goal with 1:03 remaining provided the final margin.

NOTES: Vegas forward Phil Kessel skated in his 1,000th consecutive game. … The Coyotes plan a pit stop back home this weekend before continuing their stretch of 14 straight road games while work is done on their new arena at Arizona State University. … Chandler Stephenson’s assist on Stone’s goal extended his point streak to five games.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Hit the road again Monday in Nashville.

Golden Knights: Visit the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

