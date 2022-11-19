Trending:
Goldin scores 12, FAU beats Detroit Mercy 76-55

The Associated Press
November 19, 2022 11:09 pm
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Vladislav Goldin’s 12 points helped Florida Atlantic defeat Detroit Mercy 76-55 on Saturday night at the Paradise Invitational.

Goldin also contributed five rebounds and three blocks for the Owls (4-1). Alijah Martin scored 12 points, shooting 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Bryan Greenlee was 4-of-9 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 10 points.

Antoine Davis finished with 22 points for the...

Antoine Davis finished with 22 points for the Titans (2-2). Jordan Phillips added 16 points for Detroit Mercy. In addition, Arashma Parks finished with eight points and 11 rebounds.

NEXT UP

Florida Atlantic plays Saturday against Albany (NY) on the road, while Detroit Mercy squares off against Bryant on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

