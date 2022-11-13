Gooden scores 17 as Utah Tech downs CSU Northridge 69-63

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Cameron Gooden scored 17 points as Utah Tech beat CSU Northridge 69-63 on Saturday. Gooden also had eight rebounds and five assists for the Trailblazers (1-1). Frank Staine scored 10 points while shooting 4 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds. Tanner Christensen was 3-of-5 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with... READ MORE

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Cameron Gooden scored 17 points as Utah Tech beat CSU Northridge 69-63 on Saturday.

Gooden also had eight rebounds and five assists for the Trailblazers (1-1). Frank Staine scored 10 points while shooting 4 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds. Tanner Christensen was 3-of-5 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points, while adding eight rebounds and three blocks.

Dionte Bostick led the way for the Matadors (1-1) with 31 points. CSU Northridge also got 12 points from De’Sean Allen-Eikens. In addition, Onyi Eyisi finished with eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Utah Tech’s next game is Monday against Washington on the road. CSU Northridge visits Cal Baptist on Tuesday.

