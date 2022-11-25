On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Grambling secures 75-55 win over UTSA

The Associated Press
November 25, 2022 11:30 pm
< a min read
      

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Carte’Are Gordon scored 18 points as Grambling beat UTSA 75-55 on Friday night.

Gordon added nine rebounds for the Tigers (3-2). Cameron Christon added 13 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had three steals. Shawndarius Cowart recorded eight points and was 3-of-5 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).

Japhet Medor led the Roadrunners (4-2) in scoring, finishing with 12 points...

READ MORE

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Carte’Are Gordon scored 18 points as Grambling beat UTSA 75-55 on Friday night.

Gordon added nine rebounds for the Tigers (3-2). Cameron Christon added 13 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had three steals. Shawndarius Cowart recorded eight points and was 3-of-5 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).

Japhet Medor led the Roadrunners (4-2) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and seven rebounds. UTSA also got eight points, 13 rebounds and four blocks from Jacob Germany. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah also had six points.

___

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|2 Threat Exposure Management Solutions...
12|2 Government Guide to Process Mining -...
12|2 Doing Business with GSA
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories