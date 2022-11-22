Trending:
Grant, Brewer rally Duquesne to 83-82 win over North Florida

The Associated Press
November 22, 2022 12:32 am
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had 26 points and Tevin Brewer hit a jumper with one second left to rally Duquesne to an 83-82 victory over North Florida on Monday.

Grant contributed five rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Dukes (4-1). David Dixon scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Tre Williams scored 13. Brewer had four points and missed 4 of 5 shots before hitting the game-winner.

Jarius Hicklen led the Ospreys (1-3) with 24 points. Carter Hendricksen added 14 points, while Jose Placer finished with 11 points and six assists.

Dixon scored 11 points in the first half and Duquesne went into the break trailing 43-42. Grant scored 17 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Duquesne to a one-point victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Duquesne hosts Alabama State and North Florida visits Kentucky.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

