Grant’s 23 help Duquesne take down Alabama State 75-57

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 11:57 pm
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dae Dae Grant’s 23 points helped Duquesne defeat Alabama State 75-57 on Wednesday night.

Grant added seven rebounds for the Dukes (5-1). Austin Rotroff added 12 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line, and he also had 10 rebounds and four blocks. Quincy McGriff was 4-of-7 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

The Hornets (0-6) were led in scoring by Jordan O’Neal, who finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Isaiah Range added 10 points for Alabama State. In addition, Antonio Madlock finished with nine points, six rebounds and four assists. The loss was the Hornets’ sixth straight.

Duquesne led Alabama State 37-28 at the half, with Grant (13 points) their high scorer before the break. Duquesne outscored Alabama State by nine points over the final half, while Grant led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

